Vinitaly Wine Exhibition Delayed Until Mid-June In Italy Due To Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 09:00 AM

Vinitaly Wine Exhibition Delayed Until Mid-June in Italy Due to Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The Vinitaly wine exhibition was delayed until mid-June in Italy due to the coronavirus situation, the Veronafiere exhibition complex said.

One of the largest wine exhibitions, Vinitaly was to be held in Italy's Verona in April.

"In connection with the rapid development of the situation in the world, which creates obvious difficulties in relation to all advertising events, Veronafiere decided to postpone the dates of Vinitaly... until June 14-17, 2020," the complex's director general, Giovanni Mantovani, said as quoted in the press release.

On Tuesday, the head of the Italy's civil defense service, Angelo Borrelli, said at a briefing that the number of cases of coronavirus infection in Italy had increased from about 2,000 to 2,502, with the death toll reaching 79.

