Vinnik Claims Being Subjected To Inhuman Treatment, Violation Of Rights In France

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 11:00 PM

Vinnik Claims Being Subjected to Inhuman Treatment, Violation of Rights in France

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik, extradited to France from Greece on cybercrime charges, on Thursday accused the French authorities of inhuman treatment and violation of his rights.

Vinnik was detained in Greece in 2017 at the request of the United States, which accuses him of laundering $4 billion worth of funds through a cryptocurrency trading platform. France also filed charges against Vinnik, however, his lawyer claimed that it was only a ploy to have him extradited to the US. Russia has submitted a separate extradition request. Vinnik has denied committing any criminal or administrative offenses. On January 23, Vinnik was extradited to France.

"I have never been to France or the US. I do not speak French. I could not have committed crime or misdemeanors on the French soil. Since June 25, 2017, I have been temporarily incarcerated in Greece without any access to the internet so I could not have committed crimes or misdemeanors via the internet," Vinnik said in an official statement, sent the court's investigators, a copy of which has been received by Sputnik.

According to Vinnik, he still does not know what charges are pressed against him and has no access to his case file.

"The way I am treated is inhuman, demeaning, and torturous. I keep on insisting on my rights, I have never refused any one of them. I think that the treatment I am subjected to and the continuing refusal to [let me] exercise my rights, as well as the obstruction of in my communication with my lawyers, are an organized pressure strategy aimed at making me give up my rights," he added.

Vinnik has stated that he reserves the right to answer any questions after he is properly informed on the procedure, the case, documents, his rights, and after he is prepared and has consulted with his lawyers.

