Vinnik 'Extremely Upset' by US Trial Delays, Seeks Bail or Right to Speedy Trial - Defense

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik is "understandably extremely upset" by delays to his trial in the United States and wants to be granted bail or invoke his right to a speedy trial, his defense said in a court filing.

"In sum, these delays have wasted months of trial preparation time while Mr. Vinnik languishes in custody. He is understandably extremely upset and feels that he should be granted bail or perhaps invoke his right to a speedy trial since the government has not made good on its promises to produce the evidence in this case," the court filing said.

Vinnik was detained in Greece in 2017 at the request of the US government. However, Vinnik was initially extradited to France, where he was sentenced to five years in prison and fined $119,433. He was later returned to Greece before being brought to the United States in August of this year. Vinnik is accused of financial crimes by US authorities, including money laundering through his cryptocurrency trading platform BTC-e.