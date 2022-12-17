UrduPoint.com

Vinnik Subject Of 'Serious Discussions' Between US, Russia On Prisoner Swap - Lawyers

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Vinnik Subject of 'Serious Discussions' Between US, Russia on Prisoner Swap - Lawyers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) US and Russian officials have recently discussed the possibility of releasing Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik as part of a new prisoner swap between the two countries, his lawyers said in a court filing.

"Mr.

Vinnik has recently been the subject of serious discussions between the United States and Russia regarding a proposed prisoner swap, and defense counsel intends to move to amend the Protective Order (PO) for the purpose of advocating for Mr. Vinnik's inclusion in such a swap," Vinnik's attorneys Jodi Linker and David Rizk said in the document.

