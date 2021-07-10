UrduPoint.com
Vinnik's Attorney Says US Demanded That Greece Conceal Case Materials From Defendant

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 01:20 AM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) The defense of Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik, currently jailed in France, found out that the US demanded that Athens hide materials of Vinnik's case from him, lawyer Zoe Konstantopoulou told Sputnik on Friday.

Vinnik was arrested during a trip to Greece in the summer of 2017 as he is wanted in the United States for using a digital cryptocurrency trading platform to launder $4 billion worth of funds. Paris also filed charges against Vinnik, however, his lawyer claimed that it was only a ploy to have him extradited to the United States. Russia has submitted a separate extradition request. On January 23, 2020, Vinnik was extradited to France, where he was sentenced to five years in prison and a 100,000-euro ($119,433) fine last December.

The verdict was challenged by his defense, while Vinnik has denied all accusations.

"The defense of Alexander Vinnik found documents that were hidden for years. They contain a demand from the US authorities not to show Alexander Vinnik the contents of the case against him under the pretext that it could harm the interests of the United States," Konstantopoulou said.

She stressed that it was an unprecedented violation of the human rights of the convict, committed in an effort to get him extradited to the United States.

Earlier in the day, Vera Vinnik, the mother of the convict, told Sputnik that her son would be released from a French prison on August 21 and sent to Greece.

