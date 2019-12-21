ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) The defense team for Russian national Alexander Vinnik, who has been in Greek custody since 2017 and is wanted by the US, France and Russia, has appealed the decision by the Greek justice minister to authorize their client's extradition to France, Vinnik's lawyer Timofey Musatov told Sputnik on Friday.

"We have filed an appeal and a motion to suspend the implementation [of the ruling] with the Supreme Administrative Court of Greece ” the Council of State," Musatov stated.

Musatov added that Vinnik had started a hunger strike upon learning that he would be extradited.

Vinnik was detained in Greece in July 2017 at the request of the US on various charges, including laundering $4 billion through a cryptocurrency trading platform. France has also accused Vinnik of committing cybercrimes, including money laundering as well. Meanwhile, Vinnik's lawyers believe France seeks his extradition in order to transport him to the US afterward.