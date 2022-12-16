UrduPoint.com

Vinnik's Lawyer Says Hopes His Client Still Being Considered For US-Russia Prisoner Swap

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2022 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) David Rizk, US Assistant Federal Public Defender in the Northern District of California, told Sputnik on Thursday that Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik was under serious consideration for the latest US-Russia prisoner swap earlier this month and hopes his client is still being considered as talks renew for the release of imprisoned US citizen Paul Whelan.

"We hope he remains under consideration. He was under serious consideration in the last round of negotiations," Rizk said when asked if Vinnik is being considered for a US-Russia prisoner swap.

Vinnik was detained in Greece in 2017 at the request of the US government. However, Vinnik was initially extradited to France, where he was sentenced to five years in prison and fined $119,433. He was later returned to Greece before being brought to the United States in August of this year. Vinnik is accused of financial crimes by US authorities, including money laundering through his cryptocurrency trading platform BTC-e.

