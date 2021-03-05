UrduPoint.com
Violation Of Cambodia's New Anti-COVID Law Prescribes Jail Sentence - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Violators of the new Cambodian law to combat the spread of COVID-19 and other dangerous infections, which was passed by the National Assembly (the lower house of parliament) on Friday, may face big fines and imprisonment, media reported.

According to Khmer Times, the law, which is yet to be approved by the Cambodian upper house of parliament, provides for sentences of up to three years for violation of mandatory quarantine, and up to 20 years for organized deliberate spread of infection as part of a group.

"The new draft law is a clear testament to the Royal Government's concerted efforts and responsible attention to the lives and well-being of its people, and we strongly hope that after the law comes into force in the near future, all citizens will actively join force with a sense of responsibility to uphold the common interests of our nation," the president of the National Assembly, Heng Samrin said as quoted by the media outlet.

The media outlet notes that the adoption of the law was triggered by the events of February 20, when four people, who were placed under mandatory quarantine at the Sokha Hotel in the capital of Phnom Penh after arriving from abroad, bribed the guards and went into the city. They reportedly visited several apartment buildings and attended a number of parties.

Persons infected with COVID-19 were among those, who violated the quarantine and after their walk, a new cluster of 425 infections erupted in the city.

Cambodia has so far confirmed a total of 932 cases of COVID-19, while 489 patients have recovered. No coronavirus-related fatalities were registered in the country.

