UrduPoint.com

Violence, Climate Change Effects In Sahel Region Displace 4.5Mln People - ICRC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Violence, Climate Change Effects in Sahel Region Displace 4.5Mln People - ICRC

Continuing violence, food insecurity and the effects of climate change eliminating ecosystems in the Sahel region in North Africa have already displaced 4.5 million people and negatively affected agriculture there, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Continuing violence, food insecurity and the effects of climate change eliminating ecosystems in the Sahel region in North Africa have already displaced 4.5 million people and negatively affected agriculture there, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Thursday.

"Violence has forced 4.5 million out of their homes in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, a 200% increase in the past two years. With 80% of the population of the Sahel relying on agriculture to survive, being displaced means they lose access to their lands and their livestock," the committee said in a statement.

In Mali, entire lakes have dried up, "erasing entire ecosystems and forcing communities to move" because of the spread of desertification, which causes ground waters to disappear and puts pressure on farmers, the statement said.

"Mali lost 90,000 hectares (222,400 acres) of yield in 2021 due to drought, impacting the livelihood of more than 3 million Malians. This resulted in a 10.5% decrease in cereal production across the country," the statement added.

ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric called for assistance to be provided for the countries of the Sahel region amid "ongoing emergencies" and said that targeted investments are necessary to help people to adapt to "rapid changes caused by climate change" and cease their dependence on aid.

Related Topics

Africa Agriculture Drought Mali Burkina Faso Niger Million

Recent Stories

BISE Dera select 16 players to participate in All ..

BISE Dera select 16 players to participate in All Pakistan Inter-Boards Champion ..

23 seconds ago
 SU Registrar issues list of eligible candidates to ..

SU Registrar issues list of eligible candidates to contest syndicate elections o ..

25 seconds ago
 Sports Gala begins at ISRA university

Sports Gala begins at ISRA university

26 seconds ago
 Kashmir Black Day observed in Upper Chitral

Kashmir Black Day observed in Upper Chitral

30 seconds ago
 Slandering institutions not national interest: Sen ..

Slandering institutions not national interest: Senator Samina

4 minutes ago
 Russia's Putin Calls Destroying European Gas Pipel ..

Russia's Putin Calls Destroying European Gas Pipelines by West 'Outrageous'

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.