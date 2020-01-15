Millions of people in the Horn of Africa face an unending cascade of crises due to ongoing violence, as well as floods, droughts and other natural calamities traced to climate change, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Millions of people in the Horn of Africa face an unending cascade of crises due to ongoing violence, as well as floods, droughts and other natural calamities traced to climate change, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said in a press release on Monday.

"People in Ethiopia, Somalia, and other parts of eastern Africa are increasingly caught between deadly extremes. Conditions are either too wet or too hot and dry. People already on the run from violence may be uprooted again by droughts and floods," ICRC President Peter Maurer said.

The release cited data from the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre suggesting that, on average, the number of people displaced from their homes each day in 2019 was 3,715 in Ethiopia and 1,860 in Somalia.

The region started 2019 in drought and then experienced floods in May. It then swung back to drought before torrential rains in October and November unleashed the worst floods in decades, the release noted.

Meanwhile, much of the region's violence stems from ethnic-based attacks on civilians, the release said.