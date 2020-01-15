UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Violence, Climate Change Trap Millions Of Africans In Constant Crises - Int'l Red Cross

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 08:07 PM

Violence, Climate Change Trap Millions of Africans in Constant Crises - Int'l Red Cross

Millions of people in the Horn of Africa face an unending cascade of crises due to ongoing violence, as well as floods, droughts and other natural calamities traced to climate change, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Millions of people in the Horn of Africa face an unending cascade of crises due to ongoing violence, as well as floods, droughts and other natural calamities traced to climate change, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said in a press release on Monday.

"People in Ethiopia, Somalia, and other parts of eastern Africa are increasingly caught between deadly extremes. Conditions are either too wet or too hot and dry. People already on the run from violence may be uprooted again by droughts and floods," ICRC President Peter Maurer said.

The release cited data from the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre suggesting that, on average, the number of people displaced from their homes each day in 2019 was 3,715 in Ethiopia and 1,860 in Somalia.

The region started 2019 in drought and then experienced floods in May. It then swung back to drought before torrential rains in October and November unleashed the worst floods in decades, the release noted.

Meanwhile, much of the region's violence stems from ethnic-based attacks on civilians, the release said.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia Drought Ethiopia May October November 2019 From Million Rains

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets chairman of HSBC

25 minutes ago

China keen to import edibles from Pakistan: Ambass ..

3 minutes ago

UK Got Record-High Tech Investments in 2019, More ..

3 minutes ago

US Assistant Secretary of State to Discuss Arms Co ..

3 minutes ago

Regime air raids kill 9 civilians despite Idlib tr ..

3 minutes ago

Govt hasn't withdrawn concession to textile indust ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.