Violence Declines In Yemen's Hudaydah, Continues In Other Parts - UN Humanitarian Chief

Thu 18th July 2019 | 11:05 PM

Yemen's port city of Al Hudaydah has seen a significant decline in violence but fighting continues in other parts of the country, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Marck Lowcock said during a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday

"Hostilities in Hudaydah have now subsided again, and relative calm has returned," Lowcock said. "But violence continues elsewhere."

Lowcock said that at the end of June, seven civilians, including four children, were killed when airstrikes hit a home in the city of Taiz in southwest Yemen. Additionally, a shelling attack on an aid distribution center left four civilians dead.

In southwestern Al Dhale, the United Nations continues to receive reports about indiscriminate shelling affecting front-line villages. Also, clashes in the Al Bayda governorate killed one civilian and injured three last week, Lowcock said.

"There are many other examples from more than 30 active front lines across the country," the UN diplomat added.

The armed conflict in Yemen between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2015. The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people - more than 80 percent of the country's population - currently in need of aid.

