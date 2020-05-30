Violence divides protesters, as 'chaos' grips Minneapolis

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 11:51 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ):Flames light up the skyline and the smell of acrid smoke fills the streets in a Minneapolis neighborhood rocked by protest, a few hundred meters from a besieged police station.

"The real reason we're here is because the police keep killing black folk all around the United States," says a young African American man who declined to be named.

His face covered by a mask -- whether because of the coronavirus or to protect against tear gas it's not clear -- he says he came to protest peacefully on Friday with friends, despite a curfew imposed after three nights of rioting.

And as flames from a bank lick upwards nearby, the young man explains the anger seething across the country since the death of George Floyd on Monday at the hands of an officer who pinned him to the ground handcuffed and knelt on his neck for more than five minutes.

"We're in 2020 and we're dealing with the same problem that we were dealing with in the 60s... it looks like Minneapolis finally reached that breaking point" "George Floyd isn't the first," adds Jerry, 29, who is white. "What are you supposed to do, just sit back and take it?" More than a thousand people died after being shot by police last year in the US, according to The Washington Post. Black people are overrepresented in police shootings and condemnation is rare.

In Floyd's case, the officer shown kneeling on his neck in footage of the incident was charged Friday with third degree murder -- unintentionally causing a death -- and negligent manslaughter.

Floyd's family wants the other three officers at the scene to be charged as well.

