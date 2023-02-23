UrduPoint.com

Violence Flares Around Gaza After Deadly Israeli West Bank Raid

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Violence flares around Gaza after deadly Israeli West Bank raid

Israel launched air strikes on Gaza Thursday, a day after the deadliest Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank in nearly 20 years

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ):Israel launched air strikes on Gaza Thursday, a day after the deadliest Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank in nearly 20 years.

Eleven Palestinians, including a 16-year-old, were killed and more than 80 wounded by gunfire on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, when Israeli troops raided the flashpoint West Bank city of Nablus, drawing international appeals for calm.

The death toll was the highest since the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising, ended in 2005.

It was described as a "massacre" by top Palestinian official Hussein Al Sheikh, who called for "international protection for our people".

The United States said it was "extremely concerned by the levels of violence" and called for a de-escalation. UN Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland travelled to the Gaza Strip on Thursday, his spokesman told AFP.

