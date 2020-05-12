Violence flares in Afghanistan as hospital, funeral attacked

(@FahadShabbir)

Gunmen stormed a hospital on Tuesday in an ongoing attack in the Afghan capital Kabul, as a funeral in the country's restive east was also hit by a suicide bomber

Special forces rescued more than 80 people at the Kabul hospital, according to an interior ministry spokesman.

Pictures circulating on social media showed heavily armed forces carrying babies in their arms, as the clearance operation continued.

A paediatrician who fled the hospital told AFP he heard a loud explosion at the entrance of the building.

"The hospital was full of patients and doctors, there was total panic inside," he said, asking not to be named.

The humanitarian organisation Doctors Without Borders (MSF) supports maternity services at the hospital.

Also on Tuesday, dozens of people were believed to have been killed or wounded in a suicide attack on the funeral of a local police commander in the country's eastern Nangarhar province, according to provincial spokesman Ataullah Khogyani.

The attacker detonated his explosives in the middle of the ceremony, he said.

"Initial information shows about 40 people killed and wounded in the attack,"Khogyani added.