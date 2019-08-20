UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Violence In Aden Risks Spilling Over To Other Parts In Southern Yemen - UN Special Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 09:54 PM

Violence in Aden Risks Spilling Over to Other Parts in Southern Yemen - UN Special Envoy

The recent clashes between Yemen's government and separatist forces in Aden and Abyan risk spilling over to other regions in the south of the country, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said during a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The recent clashes between Yemen's government and separatist forces in Aden and Abyan risk spilling over to other regions in the south of the country, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said during a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

"There is indeed the grave and present risk of further damage to Yemen's social fabric, and the spread of violence to other southern governorates," Griffiths said. "It is frankly difficult to know where these events will lead us."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Yemen government said that the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) seized a military base in Abyan. The STC had agreed over the weekend to relinquish control over several key points in Aden having previously occupied them.

Griffiths said that the continual fragmentation of security in southern Yemen might disrupt state institutions and allow the expansion of extremist groups, such as the Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula terror group (AQAP, outlawed in Russia), with a devastating impact on the prospects for peace.

Griffiths welcomed the efforts by Saudi Arabia to convene peace talks on Yemen in Jeddah.

"It is essential that the meeting takes place in the very near future to prevent a further deterioration and to ensure the continuity of governance, security and basic service provision in Aden and other relevant areas under the exclusive authority of the state," Griffiths said.

The conflict in Yemen has raged since 2015 between the country's government and Houthi rebels. A Saudi-led coalition has conducted a military campaign against the Houthis, however, it has been criticized for causing numerous civilian casualties and contributed to the humanitarian crisis experienced by the people of Yemen.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Yemen Jeddah Lead Aden Saudi Arabia 2015 Government

Recent Stories

US Homeland Secretary to Visit Panama for Talks on ..

19 seconds ago

Sindh government to set up complaint cell against ..

21 seconds ago

Turkey to Prevent US From Turning Safe Zone in Nor ..

23 seconds ago

Bodies recovered near Greek island after chopper c ..

28 seconds ago

Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat Over Kashmir Cros ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistani, French Foreign Ministers Discuss Kashmi ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.