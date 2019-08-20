Violence in Aden Risks Spilling Over to Other Parts in Southern Yemen - UN Special Envoy

The recent clashes between Yemen's government and separatist forces in Aden and Abyan risk spilling over to other regions in the south of the country, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said during a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday

"There is indeed the grave and present risk of further damage to Yemen's social fabric, and the spread of violence to other southern governorates," Griffiths said. "It is frankly difficult to know where these events will lead us."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Yemen government said that the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) seized a military base in Abyan. The STC had agreed over the weekend to relinquish control over several key points in Aden having previously occupied them.

Griffiths said that the continual fragmentation of security in southern Yemen might disrupt state institutions and allow the expansion of extremist groups, such as the Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula terror group (AQAP, outlawed in Russia), with a devastating impact on the prospects for peace.

Griffiths welcomed the efforts by Saudi Arabia to convene peace talks on Yemen in Jeddah.

"It is essential that the meeting takes place in the very near future to prevent a further deterioration and to ensure the continuity of governance, security and basic service provision in Aden and other relevant areas under the exclusive authority of the state," Griffiths said.

The conflict in Yemen has raged since 2015 between the country's government and Houthi rebels. A Saudi-led coalition has conducted a military campaign against the Houthis, however, it has been criticized for causing numerous civilian casualties and contributed to the humanitarian crisis experienced by the people of Yemen.