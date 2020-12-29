Violence in CAR Closes Some 45% of Polling Stations - UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Violence and attacks perpetrated by armed groups ahead of the presidential and legislative elections in the Central African Republic (CAR) allowed just over 55 percent of polling stations to remain open on Sunday, the UN Spokesperson's Office said in a statement on Monday.

"The UN peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) says that the first round of presidential and legislative elections were held yesterday, with voting taking place throughout the country, despite intimidation and threats from armed groups," the statement said. "According to preliminary figures, 2,782 polling stations - just over 55 percent - were operational."

The week before the eleection saw incumbent President Faustin Archange Touadera accuse his main rival and predecessor, Francois Bozize, of plotting a coup and a militias march on the capital Bangui.

Bozize has denied the accusations, but CAR's highest court barred him from running on "morality grounds" as he is under United Nations sanctions and subject to an international arrest warrant.

In an attack on Friday, two UN peacekeepers were killed and three others wounded in the south-eastern town of Dekoa.

MINUSCA said that in a subsequent incident the mission's armored vehicle was damaged by gunfire in Kaga-Bandoro.

In the town of Bozoum, the capital of Ouham-Pende prefecture, voting centers were closed and electoral materials were transferred to local MINUSCA premises due to heavy gunfire, the UN mission added.

The security situation in the car has deteriorated since a 2013 coup after which fighting took place between Muslim-majority Seleka and Christian Anti-Balaka militias. In February 2019, the government and the leaders of 14 armed groups struck a peace deal to put an end to the long-lasting conflict. At present, the government has yet to regain control of large swathes of territory.