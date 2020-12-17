Violence in Central America Causes 456% Increase in Asylum Seekers in US Last Year - UN

Death threats and other forms of targeted violence have resulted in a 456 percent increase in the number of families that attempted to flee to the United States from Central American countries in 2019, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a press release on Thursday, citing the findings of a new survey, conducted jointly with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Death threats and other forms of targeted violence have resulted in a 456 percent increase in the number of families that attempted to flee to the United States from Central American countries in 2019, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a press release on Thursday, citing the findings of a new survey, conducted jointly with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

"Nearly 20 percent of over 3,100 interviewees migrating in family units identified violence - including death threats, extortion, gang recruitment and domestic violence - as the main reason behind their decision to leave their communities," the release said. "These survey findings help explain the dynamic behind the alarming 456 percent spike in family units apprehended at the southern border of the United States of America last year.

"

Overall, more than 432,000 families attempted to flee violence in 2019, compared to 77,800 a year before, the release said. Over 30 percent of unaccompanied migrant children surveyed identified some forms of violence as the Primary trigger to move.

In addition, by the end of 2019, more than 800,000 people from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras have sought protection from inside their countries or having crossed International borders.

However, during the COVID-19 pandemic and due to related movement restrictions, the options for people fleeing violence in northern Central America have become limited and, in some instances, worsened forced displacement.