UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Violence In Nigeria Causes EU Concern Over Humanitarian Aid, Food Security - Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 10:42 PM

Violence in Nigeria Causes EU Concern Over Humanitarian Aid, Food Security - Commissioner

Recent violence in the northeastern Nigerian city of Damasak has caused the EU to worry about the impact of violence on humanitarian aid programs in the country, according to a statement from EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Recent violence in the northeastern Nigerian city of Damasak has caused the EU to worry about the impact of violence on humanitarian aid programs in the country, according to a statement from EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic.

Damasak lies within Nigeria's Borno state, where the EU has contributed approximately 20 million euro ($24 million) towards promoting sustainable agriculture and food security for the area's conflict-affected people. A UN Refugee Agency office also operates in the city.

"The EU is following with deep concern the recurrent violent attacks by non-state armed groups against the people of the town of Damasak, Northeast Nigeria. The life and security of civilians is in danger. Humanitarian premises have been destroyed and humanitarian workers are deliberately targeted. Because of the recent increase of violence in Northeast Nigeria, hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people will be left without assistance in an area where humanitarian assistance was already struggling to reach all those in need," the statement read.

The city has been a frequent target of attacks by militant groups such as the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP, Islamic State is a terrorist organization banned in Russia), an offshoot of Boko Haram. The most recent attack this Thursday, however, is unprecedented. ISWAP reportedly killed at least 10 people, as well as burning down several buildings including the UN office, a police station, and a clinic.

The EU condemned the attack, and called upon all parties in the area to respect human rights and international humanitarian law. They claim that violence such as the attack on Damasak are the leading drivers of food insecurity in Nigeria � a country in which 9 million people require food assistance.

Related Topics

Africa Attack Terrorist United Nations Russia Police Station Agriculture Nigeria Euro All From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

US Reneges on Deploying Destroyers in Black Sea to ..

4 minutes ago

France's Covid-19 deaths pass 100,000: health auth ..

4 minutes ago

Greek, Turkish ministers clash at press conference ..

12 minutes ago

Ex-UN Envoy Power Advances to Senate Consideration ..

12 minutes ago

Rangers, ANF foil smuggling bid of narcotics, arre ..

12 minutes ago

Head of Libyan Government of National Unity Says C ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.