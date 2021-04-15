Violence in Nigeria Causes EU Concern Over Humanitarian Aid, Food Security - Commissioner

Recent violence in the northeastern Nigerian city of Damasak has caused the EU to worry about the impact of violence on humanitarian aid programs in the country, according to a statement from EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Recent violence in the northeastern Nigerian city of Damasak has caused the EU to worry about the impact of violence on humanitarian aid programs in the country, according to a statement from EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic.

Damasak lies within Nigeria's Borno state, where the EU has contributed approximately 20 million euro ($24 million) towards promoting sustainable agriculture and food security for the area's conflict-affected people. A UN Refugee Agency office also operates in the city.

"The EU is following with deep concern the recurrent violent attacks by non-state armed groups against the people of the town of Damasak, Northeast Nigeria. The life and security of civilians is in danger. Humanitarian premises have been destroyed and humanitarian workers are deliberately targeted. Because of the recent increase of violence in Northeast Nigeria, hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people will be left without assistance in an area where humanitarian assistance was already struggling to reach all those in need," the statement read.

The city has been a frequent target of attacks by militant groups such as the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP, Islamic State is a terrorist organization banned in Russia), an offshoot of Boko Haram. The most recent attack this Thursday, however, is unprecedented. ISWAP reportedly killed at least 10 people, as well as burning down several buildings including the UN office, a police station, and a clinic.

The EU condemned the attack, and called upon all parties in the area to respect human rights and international humanitarian law. They claim that violence such as the attack on Damasak are the leading drivers of food insecurity in Nigeria � a country in which 9 million people require food assistance.