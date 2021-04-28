UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia said on Wednesday that the resumed violence in the Somali capital of Mogadishu forced between 60,000-100,000 people to flee their homes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia said on Wednesday that the resumed violence in the Somali capital of Mogadishu forced between 60,000-100,000 people to flee their homes.

This past Sunday, clashes erupted between forces loyal to the president and the opposition. Earlier in the month, President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, whose mandate officially expired in February, signed a law extending his current term by two years. Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and two Somali states issued a statement demanding that the extension be canceled. Armed forces affiliated with the opposition took several key areas in Mogadishu under their control.

"I am extremely concerned about the deteriorating security situation in Mogadishu," acting Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia Cesar Arroyo said in a statement, adding that "Apart from displacing innocent civilians, the initial violence has created uncertainty and fear of disruptions of humanitarian assistance to hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people across the city.

"

According to the UN official, about 173,000 Somalians have been displaced since January of this year due to an escalation of violence in the country. Armed conflict is on the rise and disproportionately affects the most vulnerable, the statement read.

"Unlike the previous two years, most displacement in Somalia this year is conflict-related. I urge parties to the conflict to respect international humanitarian law and their obligation to protect civilians," Arroyo noted.

The Horn of Africa nation, one of the poorest countries in the world, is considered to be a "failed state." The country has been divided into several parts since 1991. The official Federal government, recognized by the international community, controls the capital and several other areas. The rest of the country is controlled by quasi-state entities such as Somaliland, Puntland and terrorist groups.