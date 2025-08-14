Violence In Syria's Alawite Areas May Be War Crimes, Say UN Rights Investigators
Top UN human rights investigators said on Thursday that war crimes may have been committed in predominantly Alawite areas of Syria in a wave of deadly violence earlier this year
Many of the victims were Alawite, a minority community in Syria, which the former ruling Assad family belonged to.
Some community members are believed to have been killed in March by forces or individuals loyal to the country’s new leadership, the National Transitional Authority, which is headed by interim President Ahmed Al-Sharaa.
In response to the “arrest operation” launched on 6 March, fighters loyal to toppled President Bashar al-Assad responded by capturing, killing and injuring hundreds of interim government forces, the commissioners said.
Looting was also widespread, while homes were set alight, leaving tens of thousands of civilians displaced, the commissioners continued.
In total, approximately 1,400 people were reported killed in the ensuing massacres, predominantly civilians.
“The vast majority were adult men, but victims included approximately 100 women, the elderly and the disabled, as well as children,” the UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria said.
It also warned that the Alawite community which formed former al-Assad’s power base is still being targeted today. Alawites make up about 10 per cent of the majority Sunni country.
According to the commissioners’ latest report, the victims killed in March were murdered and tortured, while the bodies of the dead were also mutilated.
They added that some acts were filmed and published on social media, along with footage of civilians being abused and humiliated.
Chair of the UN panel, Paulo Pinheiro, condemned the scale and brutality of the violence which reportedly involved Alawite men being identified and singled out before being led away to be shot and killed in multiple majority Alawite villages and neighbourhoods.
“Bodies were left in the streets for days, with families prevented from conducting burials in accordance with religious rites, while others were buried in mass graves without proper documentation,” the commissioners’ report stated.
Meanwhile, hospitals became overwhelmed “as corpses piled up”.
The Commission’s latest report is based on extensive investigations, including more than 200 interviews with victims and witnesses, including in Latakia and Tartus.
The investigators also visited three mass grave sites and met senior Syrian government officials.
Today, Alawite communities still live in fear and face ongoing abductions of women, arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances and looting and occupation of their property, investigators noted.
They should be protected by the new authorities in charge of Syria, commissioners insisted.
“The affected communities need to see urgent action to increase their protection. Beyond referral of suspected perpetrators to criminal justice, individuals suspected of involvement in violations during the March events should be immediately removed from active duties pending investigation,” said Commissioner Lynn Welchman.
Additionally, screening processes need to be expanded so that known or suspected perpetrators of grave violations in the past are not recruited into the ranks of the interim government security forces, she maintained.
After 14 years of civil war which ended last December when opposition forces including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) – led by interim President al-Sharaa – the swept into Damascus, forcing out al-Assad, lasting damage has been done to Syria’s unity.
“The extreme violence that occurred has deepened existing rifts between communities, contributing to a climate of fear and insecurity amongst many Syrians throughout the country,” the Commissioners said.
“We call on the interim authorities to continue to pursue accountability for all perpetrators, regardless of affiliation or rank,” Pinheiro continued. “While dozens of alleged perpetrators of violations have reportedly since been arrested, the scale of the violence documented in our report warrants expanding such efforts.”
