Violence increased in Afghanistan after US-Taliban deal: UN

Violence surged in Afghanistan in the weeks after the United States and the Taliban signed a deal supposed to pave the way for a peace process, a UN agency said Monday

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Violence surged in Afghanistan in the weeks after the United States and the Taliban signed a deal supposed to pave the way for a peace process, a UN agency said Monday.

Afghans had enjoyed a period of relative calm ahead of the February 29 accord, but the conflict resumed almost as soon as the deal was signed, and the militant group has since rejected multiple calls for a ceasefire during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

"The report tracks a disturbing increase in violence during March at a time when it was hoped that the Government of Afghanistan and the Taliban would commence peace negotiations," the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a statement accompanying the release of its quarterly report.