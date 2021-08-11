UrduPoint.com

Violence Levels In Afghanistan Contrary To Taliban Pledges Under 2020 Deal - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The levels of violence in Afghanistan amid the ongoing Taliban (banned in Russia) offensive are unacceptably high and run counter the group's pledges under the 2020 agreement with the US, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"Certainly, the levels of violence do not appear consistent with what the Taliban pledged in that agreement [from February 2020]," Price said at a press briefing.

