Violence Mars Huge Greece Train Crash Demonstration

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Violence on Friday marred a huge demonstration in Athens to mark the second anniversary of the country's worst rail tragedy, with firebomb-wielding youths clashing with riot police outside parliament.

The clashes erupted as nearly 200,000 people demonstrated to demand justice for the 57 victims of the accident, which occurred on February 28, 2023 when a train from Athens to Thessaloniki carrying more than 350 passengers collided with a freight train near the central city of Larissa.

Police said some 300,000 people turned out nationwide in demonstrations described by commentators as unprecedented in size.

In the capital, many walked several kilometres to join the demonstration as subway trains heading downtown were already jammed with passengers.

"Today we must send a strong message to punish those responsible for this tragedy," Nikos Lykomitros, a 20-year-old archaeology student, told AFP in Athens.

Babis Solakidis, a 44-year-old metalsmith, added: "This was not a simple accident, and there will be more if safety measures are not taken.

"

Friday's mobilisation -- likely to be the broadest in recent Greek history -- shut down schools, many shops, public services, trains, ferries and most flights.

Many shopowners put signs on their shuttered businesses that read "we demand justice."

Anti-government anger has grown, with opinion polls showing that most Greeks believe officials covered up vital evidence following the crash, slowing down an investigation that is still incomplete.

Over 40 people have been prosecuted, including the local station master responsible for routing the trains, but a trial into the tragedy is not expected before the end of the year.

The two trains had travelled towards each other on the same track for miles without triggering any alarms. The accident was blamed on faulty equipment and human error.

