Violence 'never An Appropriate Response': Germany Warns Kazakhstan

Germany on Friday urged deescalation in unrest-hit Kazakhstan, where the president has issued a shoot-to-kill order to troops to quell protests

Germany on Friday urged deescalation in unrest-hit Kazakhstan, where the president has issued a shoot-to-kill order to troops to quell protests.

"Violence can never be an appropriate response," said government spokeswoman Christane Hoffmann, adding that Germany "calls on all parties to deescalate and reach a peaceful solution to the situation."

More Stories From World

