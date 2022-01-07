Violence 'never an appropriate response': Germany warns Kazakhstan

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, Jan 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Germany on Friday urged deescalation in unrest-hit Kazakhstan, where the president has issued a shoot-to-kill order to troops to quell protests.

"Violence can never be an appropriate response," said government spokeswoman Christane Hoffmann, adding that Germany "calls on all parties to deescalate and reach a peaceful solution to the situation."