Violence Resumes At Security Bill Protests In Paris, Police Fire Tear Gas

Sat 05th December 2020 | 11:28 PM

Violence Resumes at Security Bill Protests in Paris, Police Fire Tear Gas

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) Clashes resumed between the police and people attending the protests in Paris against a new legislation criminalizing the display of images of the law enforcement, prompting officers to fire tear gas again, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

The rally grew violent earlier in the day as protesters began throwing rocks and firecrackers at the police, to which the latter responded by firing tear gas, as reported by the Sputnik correspondent. Events escalated in eastern Paris where radically-minded protesters initiated pogroms, with cars set on fire, windows being smashed and surveillance cameras dismantled. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that 22 people had been detained during the unrest.

Following a brief period of calm, the unrest resumed as protesters began throwing rocks and bottles at the law enforcement. Police responded by firing tear gas.

A similar protest in Paris last Saturday grew into massive unrest and resulted in multiple arrests.

For the second Saturday on end, the French take to the streets in Paris and other cities against a draft security law whose Article 24 entails one year imprisonment and a fine of 45,000 Euros ($54,000) for the distribution of images and video containing identifiable personal details of police officers and gendarmes that can potentially lead to their physical and psychological harm.

