UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Violence, Unrest In S. Africa Impacts Coronavirus Vaccination Campaign - UNICEF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 11:40 AM

Violence, Unrest in S. Africa Impacts Coronavirus Vaccination Campaign - UNICEF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The unrest and violence in South Africa prompted by the authorities jailing former President Jacob Zuma is challenging the coronavirus vaccination campaign in the country, UNICEF Chief of Communication and Partnerships in South Africa Toby Fricker told Sputnik.

"The violence and unrest is having an impact on the COVID-19 vaccination campaign and could further fuel the spread of the virus at a time when South Africa is battling its third wave," Fricker said. "Reports of vaccination sites being forced to close and health clinics being damaged are also particularly concerning, as the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out has been gathering pace and will now be slowed, putting more lives at risk."

Fricker said the difficulties health workers have in accessing medical facilities as well as large number of people now not taking part in the coronavirus prevention measures could further fuel the spread of the virus and impact the safe continuation of child health services.

"According to the Department of Health, some pharmacies and medical centers have been looted and the medical stock has been stolen," he said.

Fricker also said some UNICEF programs have been disrupted by the unrest and its partners' work on the ground has also been directly affected.

"Ongoing COVID-19 community-level prevention messaging, support to vaccine registration and other health services have been temporarily halted in some areas," he said. "Partners in Kwa-Zulu Natal have also reported having to scale down critical child protection social services to some of the most vulnerable children, while there are reports of some schools being damaged in the KwaZulu-Natal area."

On Friday, protests erupted following news that the authorities have jailed Zuma. The first waves of unrest began in KwaZulu-Natal and have since spilled over to South Africa's economic capital of Johannesburg in Gauteng. The protests turned into riots complete with looting and acts of vandalism. On Monday, the government dispatched troops to quell the unrest.

Zuma, 79, turned himself in on July 7 to begin serving a 15-month sentence he was handed for contempt of court after skipping a corruption trial.

Related Topics

Corruption Contempt Of Court Riots Natal Johannesburg South Africa July Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM to pay two-day official visit to Uzbekistan tod ..

4 minutes ago

PTCL continues growth momentum

7 minutes ago

TECNO Camon 17 becomes the new favorite among phot ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 47 more deaths due to COVID-19 in ..

13 minutes ago

About 30 people missing in houses collapse in west ..

30 minutes ago

Dubai to host naming ceremony for MSC Cruisesâ€™ n ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.