Violence-weary Trinidadians vote in general election

Port of Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Residents of Trinidad and Tobago voted in parliamentary elections Monday that will also determine who becomes prime minister as the twin-island Caribbean nation battles an economic slump and rise in gang violence.

Former energy minister Stuart Young, 50, took over as prime minister in March when party colleague Keith Rowley stepped down after 10 years in the job to make way for new blood.

But Young's position appears to be at risk with his center-left People's National Movement (PNM) lagging in polls behind the centrist United National Congress (UNC) of former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, 73.

Persad-Bissessar campaigned on promises of higher public wages, and said Monday that election day "is for the mother walking the aisles of the grocery store with her children, always with a pen, a pencil, or a calculator in hand because food prices keep rising and she has to keep tabs on what she can buy.

Young has accused his rival of peddling false promises, saying there was "no way that a government, any government, could afford" the additional $2-billion bill he said her program of pay increases would entail.

For his part, Young said he stood for "a Trinidad and Tobago... where our state sector works for you and with you, where services are faster and simpler. Where your time and your dignity is respected."

Voters are electing the 41 members of the House of Representatives, parliament's lower house.

Any party that emerges with a majority of seats will form a new government with its leader as prime minister.