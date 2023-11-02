Violent Bangladesh garment protests shut hundreds of factories

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Hundreds of garment factories in Bangladesh have shuttered as thousands of workers staged violent protests to demand a near-tripling of their wages, police said Thursday.

Bangladesh's 3,500 garment factories account for around 85 percent of the South Asian country's $55 billion in annual exports, supplying major Western brands including Adidas, Gap, H&M and Levi Strauss.

But conditions are dire for many of the sector's four million workers, the vast majority of whom are women whose monthly wages start at 8,300 taka ($75).

Police said on Thursday that workers had ransacked dozens of factories across Gazipur and other industrial neighbourhoods on the outskirts of the capital Dhaka since the protests began over the weekend.

"More than 250 garment factories have been shut in the protests. Up to 50 factories have been ransacked and vandalised, including four or five which were set alight," Gazipur police chief Sarwar Alam told AFP.