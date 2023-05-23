UrduPoint.com

Violent Clashes Continue In Sudan Despite Latest Ceasefire Agreement - Eyewitnesses

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Violent clashes between the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group are still ongoing in some parts of Sudan as of Tuesday despite a humanitarian ceasefire the parties achieved, eyewitnesses told Sputnik

Another week-long ceasefire between the parties to the Sudanese conflict went into effect on Monday. However, already early on Tuesday, the RSF attempted to capture El Obeid Airport located in the capital city of the Sudanese state of North Kurdufan, eyewitnesses said. Sputnik also received reports about ongoing clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF in Khartoum.

Violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the RSF on April 15, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires, but the conflict has not been settled yet.

So far, at least 705 people have been killed and 5,287 others have been injured as a result of the conflict, the World Health Organization said.

