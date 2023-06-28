Open Menu

Violent Clashes Erupt In Paris Suburbs After Police Kill Teenager - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2023 | 04:40 AM

Violent Clashes Erupt in Paris Suburbs After Police Kill Teenager - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Unrest and violent clashes with police broke out in the western Paris suburb of Nanterre and other suburbs after law enforcement killed a 17-year-old teenager who attempted to flee a traffic check early on Tuesday, local media reported.

The French police killed the teenager driving a rental car after he refused to pull over after breaking several road rules outside of Paris, "which caused shock and questions about the readiness of the security forces to pull the trigger," Le Monde newspaper reported.

The incident caused unrest on the streets of Nanterre and a protest outside a police building, with protesters setting fire to barricades and trash cans, vandalizing bus stops and throwing firecrackers at the police, forcing the law enforcement to use tear gas, the report said.

The BFMTV broadcaster reported that unrest was spreading to other suburbs of Paris, with clashes with police and arson occurring in Suresnes, Asnieres-sur-Seine, Gennevilliers, La Garenne-Colombes and Villeneuve in the Ile-de-France region.

In Nanterre, protesters began smashing billboards and bus stops and set three cars on fire. Some of them gathered near the house of the deceased and in front of the prefecture. Police squads, including special response units, were sent to the suburbs, the report said.

Several dozen protesters began building barricades and throwing rocks and incendiary mixtures at the police, with law enforcement responding with tear gas. One person was injured in the eye, the broadcaster reported.

Nine people were detained in the suburb, according to the city's prefecture.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Protest Police Road Car Traffic Paris Gas Media

Recent Stories

President of UAE exchanges Eid greetings with Arab ..

President of UAE exchanges Eid greetings with Arab heads of state, Grand Imam of ..

4 hours ago
 Tahnoun bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

Tahnoun bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Adha

4 hours ago
 Khalid bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

Khalid bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Adha

4 hours ago
 UAE a role model for making economic activity clim ..

UAE a role model for making economic activity climate-friendly: Secretary-Genera ..

4 hours ago
 Swiss Army Joins NATO CWIX23 Drills in Poland

Swiss Army Joins NATO CWIX23 Drills in Poland

5 hours ago
 Progress being made to complete IMF program: Minis ..

Progress being made to complete IMF program: Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq ..

5 hours ago
US Sanctions 1 Person, 4 Entities Connected to Pri ..

US Sanctions 1 Person, 4 Entities Connected to Prigozhin's Activities in Africa ..

5 hours ago
 Sierra Leone president re-elected as opposition cr ..

Sierra Leone president re-elected as opposition cries foul

5 hours ago
 White House Says Cannot Confirm How Many Russian N ..

White House Says Cannot Confirm How Many Russian Nuclear Weapons Arrived in Bela ..

5 hours ago
 Police reinforcements encircle criminals' hideouts ..

Police reinforcements encircle criminals' hideouts in Mauza Dangri Soori

5 hours ago
 WHO Says 36Mln Europeans Suffered From 'Long COVID ..

WHO Says 36Mln Europeans Suffered From 'Long COVID-19'

5 hours ago
 France starts search for executed German WWII sold ..

France starts search for executed German WWII soldiers

6 hours ago

More Stories From World