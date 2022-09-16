Violent Clashes Ongoing on Kyrgyz-Tajik Border - Kyrgyz Security Committee

(@FahadShabbir)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Fierce fighting is taking place on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border between the military of the two countries, the Kyrgyz national security committee told Sputnik on Friday.

"Violent clashes are taking place in the Leilek and Batken regions," the committee said, adding that as of 08:00 GMT, the situation on the border with Tajikistan remained tense.

Tajik military shelled the airport surroundings and outskirts of the administrative seat of the Batken region and seized a school building in the village of Dostuk, according to the committee.

Tajikistan is actively using tanks, mortars, armored vehicles and multiple launch systems against Kyrgyzstan, as well as methods of hybrid war, spreading false information on the internet, the committee added.

Bishkek has reportedly called on Dushanbe to cease fire and negotiate to jointly manage the situation.

Clashes on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border broke out on Wednesday morning. The Kyrgyz border service said that the Tajik side took up combat positions on the uncontrolled section of the border. At the same time, the Tajik border service said that Kyrgyz border guards fired four mortar rounds at 02:15 GMT and shelled the Tajik border guards' positions, provoking retaliatory fire.