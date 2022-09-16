UrduPoint.com

Violent Clashes Ongoing On Kyrgyz-Tajik Border - Kyrgyz Security Committee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Violent Clashes Ongoing on Kyrgyz-Tajik Border - Kyrgyz Security Committee

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Fierce fighting is taking place on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border between the military of the two countries, the Kyrgyz national security committee told Sputnik on Friday.

"Violent clashes are taking place in the Leilek and Batken regions," the committee said, adding that as of 08:00 GMT, the situation on the border with Tajikistan remained tense.

Tajik military shelled the airport surroundings and outskirts of the administrative seat of the Batken region and seized a school building in the village of Dostuk, according to the committee.

Tajikistan is actively using tanks, mortars, armored vehicles and multiple launch systems against Kyrgyzstan, as well as methods of hybrid war, spreading false information on the internet, the committee added.

Bishkek has reportedly called on Dushanbe to cease fire and negotiate to jointly manage the situation.

Clashes on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border broke out on Wednesday morning. The Kyrgyz border service said that the Tajik side took up combat positions on the uncontrolled section of the border. At the same time, the Tajik border service said that Kyrgyz border guards fired four mortar rounds at 02:15 GMT and shelled the Tajik border guards' positions, provoking retaliatory fire.

Related Topics

Fire Internet Vehicles Dushanbe Same Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan Border Airport

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern ..

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern over the Military Provocation ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singa ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singapore to Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
 UVAS actively participate in International Poultry ..

UVAS actively participate in International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Confer ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through ..

Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through New Agreement

3 hours ago
 realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flo ..

Realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flood Victims in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Women’s C ..

U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Women’s Council Launch Pakistan Future ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.