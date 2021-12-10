UrduPoint.com

Violent Clashes Over Water In Cameroon Force 30,000 Residents To Flee To Chad - UN

Tens of thousands of Cameroonians have been forced to flee the country as deadly internecine clashes over scarce resources broke out in Cameroon's Far North region, UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Friday

"UNHCR is deeply concerned by renewed internecine clashes that erupted this week in Cameroon's Far North region, displacing thousands inside the country and forcing more than 30,000 people to flee to neighboring Chad," the agency's statement said.

Fighting began at the border village Ouloumsa with disputes between herders, fishermen and farmers over shrinking water resources, then spilled over to neighboring villages. Ten villages have been burned to the ground, the statement said.

On Wednesday violence erupted in the city of Kousseri, compelling at least 10,000 residents to flee to Chad's capital N'Djamena, 80% of whom are women and children.

In several days of fighting since December 5, at least 22 people have been killed and 30 severely injured. Security forces have been sent to the region, but the situation remains precarious.

Under UNHCR direction, steps toward reconciliation have been made, and community leaders have demonstrated their commitment to curb the violence. Nonetheless, the UNHCR stressed that resolution of the conflict is impossible without addressing the root causes.

Water resources in Cameroon's Far North region are dwindling as the climate crisis worsens and rainfall in the area is reduced, leading to droughts. According to estimates, in recent decades the surface of Lake Chad has decreased by 95%, undermining farming and causing tension. Internecine violence initially occurred in August, when 45 people were killed and 23,000 displaced.

