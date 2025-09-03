- Home
- World
- News
- Violent protest erupts near Israeli PM Netanyahu's residence against his govt's policies
Violent Protest Erupts Near Israeli PM Netanyahu's Residence Against His Govt's Policies
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 03, 2025 | 05:58 PM
Protesters set tank and car outside Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in occupied Jerusalem.
JERUSALEM: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3rd, 2025) Violent protests erupted near Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence on Tuesday as demonstrators expressed anger over his hardline policies and the government’s failure to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza.
The international media reported that the protests, which have grown in intensity and scale in recent days, reached Netanyahu’s residence where crowds set a military tank on fire. The blaze spread to a nearby vehicle belonging to an Israeli soldier, leaving both the tank and the car completely destroyed.
The soldier, who had served in Gaza during the ongoing conflict, expressed dismay, saying the violence was fueling division between the public and the army despite his support for the families of hostages.
The unrest forced residents living near the Prime Minister’s house to evacuate their homes as protesters also torched garbage bins and tires, causing fires to spread to nearby vehicles and properties.
The demonstrations were held as part of “Day of Disruption,” a campaign aimed at pressuring the Israeli government to secure the release of 48 hostages still held in Gaza.
Israeli police, however, condemned the protest, describing it as “crime and terrorism” rather than a legitimate act of peaceful dissent.
Recent Stories
Violent protest erupts near Israeli PM Netanyahu's residence against his govt's ..
TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind threats, abduction attempt
Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 2025
China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025
Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours
WPC discusses plan addressing climate change
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions
President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu
Muqam chairs high level meeting
More Stories From World
-
Violent protest erupts near Israeli PM Netanyahu's residence against his govt's policies2 minutes ago
-
Pakistani textile innovators forge new pathways at China's industry expo3 hours ago
-
PM directs to replicate China's quality standards at Pakistan hospitals4 hours ago
-
Deer population in Nara Park hits record high, visitor injuries increase5 hours ago
-
UN warns of deepening humanitarian crisis as Israel continues blocking aid deliveries5 hours ago
-
Xi hails "unstoppable" national rejuvenation at V-Day commemorations6 hours ago
-
China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade7 hours ago
-
Aid teams racing to reach survivors of deadly quake in eastern Afghanistan: UN17 hours ago
-
Ambassador Rahim meets Mayor of Belgium's Watermael-Boitsfort20 hours ago
-
UK announces medical treatment, scholarships for Palestinians24 hours ago
-
Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in Afghanistan1 day ago
-
Istanbul Airport becomes busiest airport in Europe1 day ago