(@Abdulla99267510)

Protesters set tank and car outside Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in occupied Jerusalem.

JERUSALEM: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3rd, 2025) Violent protests erupted near Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence on Tuesday as demonstrators expressed anger over his hardline policies and the government’s failure to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza.

The international media reported that the protests, which have grown in intensity and scale in recent days, reached Netanyahu’s residence where crowds set a military tank on fire. The blaze spread to a nearby vehicle belonging to an Israeli soldier, leaving both the tank and the car completely destroyed.

The soldier, who had served in Gaza during the ongoing conflict, expressed dismay, saying the violence was fueling division between the public and the army despite his support for the families of hostages.

The unrest forced residents living near the Prime Minister’s house to evacuate their homes as protesters also torched garbage bins and tires, causing fires to spread to nearby vehicles and properties.

The demonstrations were held as part of “Day of Disruption,” a campaign aimed at pressuring the Israeli government to secure the release of 48 hostages still held in Gaza.

Israeli police, however, condemned the protest, describing it as “crime and terrorism” rather than a legitimate act of peaceful dissent.