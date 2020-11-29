UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Violent Protests In France Leave 37 Police Officers Injured - Interior Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

Violent Protests in France Leave 37 Police Officers Injured - Interior Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that 37 law enforcement officers have sustained injuries during the protests on Saturday against the new national security legislation.

"According to preliminary data, 37 police officers and gendarmes have been injured during the demonstrations. I once again condemn the unacceptable violence against law enforcement," Darmanin said on Twitter.

Protests are underway in France, most actively in Paris, against the new draft law criminalizing the display of images of law enforcement officers.

The rallies in Paris have grown into unrest and clashes with police, a Sputnik correspondent reported earlier in the day.

The legislation was passed at the French parliament's lower house on Tuesday, immediately sparking a broad public decry, especially among journalists. The bill entails one year imprisonment and a fine of 45,000 Euros ($54,000) in punishment for the distribution of images of police officers and gendarmes that can potentially lead to their physical and psychological harm.

Related Topics

Injured Police Interior Minister Parliament Twitter France Fine Paris Lead

Recent Stories

Chief Minister felicitates Sikhs on Baba Guru Nana ..

31 minutes ago

SBC hold elections to elect 5 district members

31 minutes ago

PDM an alliance of rejected elements: Chief Minist ..

34 minutes ago

Second phase of 'Naya Pakistan, Manzalien Asaan Pr ..

34 minutes ago

Afghan juvenile prisoners shifted to Children Rema ..

34 minutes ago

Norwich denied as Watford close gap on Championshi ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.