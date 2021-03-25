Violent Tornado Outbreak Threaten 3 US States Later on Thursday - National Weather Service

A significant tornado outbreak with possibly violent winds threatens three states in the south of the United States later on Thursday, the National Weather Service warned in a notice

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) A significant tornado outbreak with possibly violent winds threatens three states in the south of the United States later on Thursday, the National Weather Service warned in a notice.

"A tornado outbreak - including the threat of a few long-tracked, violent tornadoes - is expected today into early this evening over the Southeast, especially parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee," the notice said.

The National Weather Service explained the high risk warning includes large to very large hail and damaging winds with up to a hurricane force speeds.

Such severe weather is possible over a broad area from the central Gulf Coast to the Ohio Valley and southern Appalachians, the notice also said.

The warning zone includes such major cities, including Nashville, Memphis and Birmingham, the notice added.

About 50 tornadoes hit the same region last week, according to media reports.