UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Violent Tornado Outbreak Threaten 3 US States Later On Thursday - National Weather Service

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 09:53 PM

Violent Tornado Outbreak Threaten 3 US States Later on Thursday - National Weather Service

A significant tornado outbreak with possibly violent winds threatens three states in the south of the United States later on Thursday, the National Weather Service warned in a notice

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) A significant tornado outbreak with possibly violent winds threatens three states in the south of the United States later on Thursday, the National Weather Service warned in a notice.

"A tornado outbreak - including the threat of a few long-tracked, violent tornadoes - is expected today into early this evening over the Southeast, especially parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee," the notice said.

The National Weather Service explained the high risk warning includes large to very large hail and damaging winds with up to a hurricane force speeds.

Such severe weather is possible over a broad area from the central Gulf Coast to the Ohio Valley and southern Appalachians, the notice also said.

The warning zone includes such major cities, including Nashville, Memphis and Birmingham, the notice added.

About 50 tornadoes hit the same region last week, according to media reports.

Related Topics

Weather Hail Same Birmingham Nashville Memphis United States Media From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid was an icon of giving, humanity: ..

25 minutes ago

UK Says North Korea's Missile Tests Concerning, Po ..

1 minute ago

US Cargo Ship Carrying 350 Tonnes of Military Equi ..

1 minute ago

Eating out frequently ups risk of all-cause death: ..

1 minute ago

President LCCI thanks Ali Zaidi for unwavering sup ..

1 minute ago

Navalny Released from Quarantine at Pokrov Prison ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.