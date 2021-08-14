Violent US Extremists May Carry Out Attacks Over New COVID-19 Restrictions - DHS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) Violent extremists may conduct attacks in the United States over the re-establishment of coronavirus-related restrictions, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in an advisory on Friday.

"Through the remainder of 2021, racially- or ethnically-motivated violent extremists (RMVEs) and anti-government/anti-authority violent extremists will remain a national threat priority for the United States," the advisory said. "These extremists may seek to exploit the emergence of COVID-19 variants by viewing the potential re-establishment of public health restrictions across the United States as a rationale to conduct attacks."