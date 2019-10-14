Violent Video of Fake Trump 'Killing' Opponents Shown at Supporters Conference - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) A video depicting a fake image of US President Donald Trump killing his political opponents and media representatives was shown by his supporters at a conference in Trump's resort in Miami, media reported on Monday.

The video obtained by The New York Times includes the logo of Trump's 2020 re-election campaign and comprises a series of internet memes. It shows Trump's head attached to the body of a man shooting inside the "Church of Fake News" at people with faces of his political opponents and parishioners whose faces have been replaced with the logos of news media organizations, including PBS, NPR, Politico, The Washington Post and NBC.

According to the media outlet, the video seems to be a remake of the scene of a church massacre from the 2014 dark comedy film "Kingsman: The Secret Service.

"

The list of "attacked" Trump's opponents includes late Arizona senator John McCain, senators Bernie Sanders, Mitt Romney and even former President Barack Obama. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Ex-President Bill Clinton, film producer Harvey Weinstein are also shown in the video clip among others.

The video was widely criticized by media.

A spokesman for Trump's campaign said that he knew nothing about the video, adding that it had nothing to do with the campaign.

"That video was not produced by the campaign, and we do not condone violence," spokesman Tim Murtaugh said as quoted by the media outlet.

The clip was shown at a conference of Trump's supporters in Miami last week.