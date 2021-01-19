Viral Infections Incidence Thresholds Exceeded in 32 Russian Regions - Rospotrebnadzor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Epidemic thresholds for the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and influenza have been exceeded in 32 Russian regions, Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

"In the second week of 2021, in terms of the entire population, weekly epidemic thresholds for flu and ARVI incidence have been exceeded in 32 constituent entities of the Russian Federation," Rosbotrebnadzor said.

More than 85.9 million people (59 percent of the country's population) have already been vaccinated against influenza in Russia, it said.