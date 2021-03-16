Viral Infections Incidence Thresholds Exceeded In 7 Russian Regions - Rospotrebnadzor
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Weekly epidemic thresholds for the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) have been exceeded in seven Russian regions, Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.
"In the tenth week of 2021, in terms of the entire population, weekly epidemic thresholds for ARVI incidence have been exceeded in 7 constituent entities of the Russian Federation," Rosbotrebnadzor said.
More than 85.9 million people (59 percent of the country's population) have already been vaccinated against influenza in Russia, it said.