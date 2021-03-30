UrduPoint.com
Viral Infections Incidence Thresholds Exceeded In Three Russian Regions - Rospotrebnadzor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 09:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Weekly epidemic thresholds for the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) have been exceeded in three Russian regions, Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

"In the twelfth week of 2021, in terms of the entire population, weekly epidemic thresholds for ARVI incidence have been exceeded in three constituent entities [of the Russian Federation]," Rosbotrebnadzor said.

More than 85.9 million people (59 percent of the country's population) have already been vaccinated against influenza in Russia, it said.

More Stories From World

