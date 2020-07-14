UrduPoint.com
Virgin Atlantic Airline Says Lands 1.2bn Rescue Deal

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 07:52 PM

Virgin Atlantic, an airline part-owned by British tycoon Richard Branson, said Tuesday it had secured its future thanks to private recapitalisation worth 1.2 billion ($1.5 billion, 1.3 billion euros).

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Virgin Atlantic, an airline part-owned by British tycoon Richard Branson, said Tuesday it had secured its future thanks to private recapitalisation worth 1.2 billion ($1.5 billion, 1.3 billion Euros).

"Virgin Atlantic has reached a major milestone towards securing its future today, by announcing plans for a private-only solvent recapitalisation... following the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy, the nation and the travel and aviation industry," it said in a statement.

More Stories From World

