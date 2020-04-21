(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Iconic billionaire Richard Branson on Monday published an impassioned plea asking the UK government to dish out a loan to help save his Virgin Atlantic airline as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ground flights worldwide.

The open letter was published after a weekend of public backlash following reports that Branson, UK's seventh-richest person, was refused a bailout plea of 500 million pounds ($621.5 million) to aid the flagship enterprise of his business empire.

Branson in the letter asked for a commercial loan that would be repaid and even offered his Caribbean island as collateral.

"Together with the team at Virgin Atlantic, we will do everything we can to keep the airline going - but we will need government support to achieve that in the face of the severe uncertainty surrounding travel today and not knowing how long the planes will be grounded for. This would be in the form of a commercial loan - it wouldn't be free money and the airline would pay it back," Branson wrote in the letter.

In several pointers, the letter underlined the Virgin Group's charitable works, contributions to the UK's National Health Service and efforts in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Branson underlined in the letter that Virgin employees in "a virtually unanimous decision" decided to accept wage cuts for eight weeks rather than see layoffs begin to take place.

Branson responded to criticism for not using his fortune to rescue the airline.

"I've seen lots of comments about my net worth - but that is calculated on the value of Virgin businesses around the world before this crisis, not sitting as cash in a bank account ready to withdraw," Branson said, adding that there was no money coming in and lots going out.

Branson is among the UK's most recognizable business tycoons with ventures in space tourism development, music recording labels, and dozens more all bearing some iteration of "Virgin" in their names titles.