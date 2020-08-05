UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virgin Atlantic Files For US Bankruptcy Protection Amid COVID-19 Disruptions - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 02:40 AM

Virgin Atlantic Files for US Bankruptcy Protection Amid COVID-19 Disruptions - Reports

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Virgin Atlantic, a London-based carrier partly owned by US-based Delta Air Lines, has filed for bankruptcy protection in a New York court, business Insider reported.

The Chapter 15 bankruptcy filing in New York allows Virgin Atlantic, founded by British billionaire Richard Branson, to reorganize as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rip through the global travel industry, the report said on Tuesday.

Chapter 15 is a form of bankruptcy designed for cases involving multiple countries, providing a mechanism for foreign-based companies undergoing bankruptcy proceedings in their own country to access the US court system. It effectively protects Virgin's US assets from creditors as a UK court oversees claims.

Virgin Atlantic is the second Virgin airline to file for bankruptcy protection after Virgin Australia in April.

The carrier, which flies exclusively long-haul international routes and is 49 percent-owned by US-based carrier Delta, suspended operations in April as the coronavirus outbreak reached global proportions. Virgin Atlantic resumed flights in July despite little demand for international travel and has tried to limit costs by cutting more than 3,000 jobs, retiring planes and closing operational bases.

Virgin Atlantic announced a £1.2 billion ($1.57 billion) private rescue package in July but had not finalized the agreement. The airline had also appealed unsuccessfully for a bailout from the British government. Branson has offered his private island as collateral for a bailout or loan.

From: Barani Krishnan - barani.krishnan@gmail.com

Subject: Virgin Atlantic Files for US Bankruptcy Protection Amid COVID-19 Disruptions - Media

Related Topics

Loan Australia Business New York United Kingdom April July From Government Agreement Industry Billion Jobs Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

A paradise lost to war, politics and ideology:

25 minutes ago

UAE extends scope of accredited laboratories for C ..

3 hours ago

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

5 hours ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

5 hours ago

Updated map of UAEâ€™s terrain completed using Kha ..

5 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.