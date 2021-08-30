UrduPoint.com

Virgin Australia Airline Plans To Make COVID-19 Vaccines Obligatory For Staff

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The Australian branch of the Virgin Airlines company intends to make vaccination against Covid-19 mandatory for all its employees starting November 15, the branch's CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said on Monday.

"The majority of our team at Virgin Australia are already vaccinated, and we will be listening to our team members to ensure we find the best fit policy for our organization.

We will now commence discussing the proposed vaccination requirement in detail with our team through our internal safety committees, unions, and other appropriate forums," Hrdlicka was quoted as saying in a statement.

The final decision on the matter will only be made public next month, after the consultations with unions and employees.

Over 75% of the company's frontline personnel have been vaccinated at least once, according to the statement.

