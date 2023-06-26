Virgin Galactic Announces Crew, Launch Date For First Commercial Mission - Release

Open Menu

Virgin Galactic Announces Crew, Launch Date For First Commercial Mission

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Virgin Galactic Announces Crew, Launch Date For First Commercial Mission

Virgin Galactic has announced the crew and flight date for its first commercial spaceflight on June 29. the company said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Virgin Galactic has announced the crew and flight date for its first commercial spaceflight on June 29. the company said in a press release.

"Today Virgin Galactic announced that the target flight date for its first commercial spaceflight, Galactic 01, will be June 29, 2023, from Spaceport America, New Mexico," the release stated.

The three-person crew from the Italian Air Force and National Research Council of Italy will board VSS Unity for a 90-minute flight to conduct a series of suborbital science experiments, Virgin Galactic said.

The crew will "conduct 13 human-tended and autonomous experiments which examine biomedicine thermo-fluid dynamics, and the development of innovative and sustainable materials in microgravity conditions.

(It will also) collect data through wearable payloads and sensors, and by autonomous payloads mounted in the cabin on Virgin Galactic's payload rack system," the release said.

The crew will consist of mission commander Colonel Walter Villadei of the Italian Air Force, Physician Lieutenant Colonel Angelo Landolfi, and Pantaleone Carlucci, an engineer from the National Research Council of Italy (CNR), Virgin Galactic said. The company's own astronaut instructor Colin Bennettall will also fly on the mission, the company said.

