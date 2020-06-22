UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virgin Galactic Inks Deal With NASA To Develop Private Missions To ISS - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 08:35 PM

Virgin Galactic Inks Deal With NASA to Develop Private Missions to ISS - Statement

The space firm Virgin Galactic has reached a deal with NASA to support the development of a program to train astronauts and procure trips for private individuals who want to travel to the International Space Station, the company said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The space firm Virgin Galactic has reached a deal with NASA to support the development of a program to train astronauts and procure trips for private individuals who want to travel to the International Space Station, the company said in a statement on Monday.

"Virgin Galactic has signed a Space Act Agreement with NASA's Johnson Space Center to encourage commercial participation in orbital human spaceflight to the International Space Station (ISS), while enabling the development of a robust economy in Low Earth Orbit," the company said in a statement.

The agreement will see Virgin Galactic develop a new "private orbital astronaut readiness program," which will identify candidates who want to purchase astronaut missions to the ISS and procure seats for transport to the space station, the company said in a press release.

Private space experiences could include everything from tourist expeditions to government-backed scientific research missions, the company said.

The company is likely to work with other firms such as Boeing and SpaceX to procure the seats, since Virgin Glactic's SpaceShipTwo is capable of only suborbital flight.

"It is exciting to see the progress of public-private partnerships to open the space frontier for all with NASA and Virgin Galactic working together to send private astronauts to the ISS. We are excited to work with the agency and Jim Bridenstine," Virgin Founder Richard Branson said in the statement.

NASA is increasingly cooperating with private companies in a move intended to free up resources for a US-led effort to establish a permanent human presence on the moon and eventually send astronauts to Mars.

In May, SpaceX flew two NASA astronauts to the space station in the first flight of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, becoming the first private company to send humans into orbit. Previously such missions had been undertaken exclusively by national space programs.

Related Topics

Company Progress SpaceX May All From Agreement Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Entries for International marathon of cultures con ..

6 minutes ago

Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of Mir Shakil ..

6 minutes ago

Bundesliga TV rights value drops for first time si ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality launches e-system for providing ..

41 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court reserves judgment on Cynthia' ..

6 minutes ago

SA Rugby to run cash-strapped Pro14 side Southern ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.