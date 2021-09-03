Virgin Galactic Says Working With Aviation Agency to Address Cause of Spaceship Grounding

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Virgin Galactic is working with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to investigate what caused its spacecraft to deviate from its trajectory path during the launch in July, the company said in a press release.

"We are working in partnership with the FAA to address the short time that the spaceship dropped below its permitted altitude during the Unity 22 flight," the release said on Thursday. "We take this seriously and are currently addressing the causes of the issue and determining how to prevent this from occurring on future missions."

Earlier on Thursday, the FAA ordered all Virgin Galactic space operations suspended while it investigates a mishap to the company's SpaceshipTwo on a reentry procedure over the state of New Mexico on July 11.