UrduPoint.com

Virgin Galactic Says Working With Aviation Agency To Address Cause Of Spaceship Grounding

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 02:50 AM

Virgin Galactic Says Working With Aviation Agency to Address Cause of Spaceship Grounding

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Virgin Galactic is working with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to investigate what caused its spacecraft to deviate from its trajectory path during the launch in July, the company said in a press release.

"We are working in partnership with the FAA to address the short time that the spaceship dropped below its permitted altitude during the Unity 22 flight," the release said on Thursday. "We take this seriously and are currently addressing the causes of the issue and determining how to prevent this from occurring on future missions."

Earlier on Thursday, the FAA ordered all Virgin Galactic space operations suspended while it investigates a mishap to the company's SpaceshipTwo on a reentry procedure over the state of New Mexico on July 11.

Related Topics

Company Mexico July All From

Recent Stories

President urges business community to develop bran ..

President urges business community to develop brand Pakistan, tap export potenti ..

2 hours ago
 SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime ..

SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime Minister ; endorses govt's le ..

2 hours ago
 Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Si ..

Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Situation in Afghanistan - US St ..

2 hours ago
 Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

3 hours ago
 Fakhar Iman expresses grief over demise of Syed Al ..

Fakhar Iman expresses grief over demise of Syed Ali Geelani

3 hours ago
 Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With Saudi Foreign M ..

Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With Saudi Foreign Minister - State Department

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.