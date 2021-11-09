Virgin Galactic Sells 700 Tickets for Commercial Space Flights, Service to Begin Late 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Virgin Galactic has sold some 700 tickets for commercial space flights on its VSS Unity spacecraft and service is expected to begin late next year, the company said in a press release.

"In August 2021, opened sales to our Spacefarer community... The Company announced a target of 1,000 reservations prior to the launch of private astronaut commercial service," the release on Monday. "Approximately 700 of these 1,000 have been sold to date. Current pricing of $450,000 per seat has been well received.

"

Virgin Galactic said it is on track to begin private astronaut commercial service in late 2022.

On September 30, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Virgin Galactic could resume flight operations after it concluded its investigation of the Unity 22 launch mishap, which was carrying owner Richard Branson.

The FAA said it determined that Virgin Galactic's Unity 22 launch on July 11 deviated from its assigned airspace when it descended from space and the company failed to notify the agency about the incident as required.