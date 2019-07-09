Virgin Galactic shares to trade publicly in first for space tourism

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic will merge with a New York-listed company to become the world's first publicly-traded space tourism venture, the British billionaire's group announced Tuesday.

"By embarking on this new chapter, at this advanced point in Virgin Galactic's development, we can open space to more investors and in doing so, open space to thousands of new astronauts," Branson said in a statement.