MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) Virgin Galactic's Unity22 spaceship took off from a spaceport in New Mexico, with UK billionnaire Richard Branson on board, the livestream of the launch showed.

The ship is carrying a crew of four including Virgin Galactic's owner, Branson.

This is the first fully-crewed suborbital test of Unity.